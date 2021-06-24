Former Aggie runner Athing Mu advances in women's 800 at US Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu won her heat of the women’s 800 meters to advance to the semifinals Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field.

Mu finished in 2 minutes, 69 seconds in her first race as a professional. She will run in the semifinals at 7:02 p.m. Friday.

Former A&M runner Sammy Watson also placed eighth in the same heat with Mu, finishing in 2:03.83.

Former Oregon runner Raevyn Rogers also qualified for the semifinals in the women’s 800 below the tower at Hayward Field that bears her image.

Rogers is in elite company: Images of Bill Bowerman, Steve Prefontaine, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis also grace the tower that was erected as part of the renovation of the storied track stadium.

During her career at Oregon, Rogers won six NCAA and three Pac-12 titles and won the Bowerman award for the best collegiate track and field athlete in the nation. During her run the Ducks won four NCAA team titles.

On Thursday, her grandmother and her aunt got to see her larger-than-life likeness on the tower for the first time. And they also got to see Rogers run.