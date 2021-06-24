Former Aggie runner Athing Mu advances in women's 800 at US Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu won her heat of the women’s 800 meters to advance to the semifinals Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field.
Mu finished in 2 minutes, 69 seconds in her first race as a professional. She will run in the semifinals at 7:02 p.m. Friday.
Former A&M runner Sammy Watson also placed eighth in the same heat with Mu, finishing in 2:03.83.
Former Oregon runner Raevyn Rogers also qualified for the semifinals in the women’s 800 below the tower at Hayward Field that bears her image.
Rogers is in elite company: Images of Bill Bowerman, Steve Prefontaine, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis also grace the tower that was erected as part of the renovation of the storied track stadium.
During her career at Oregon, Rogers won six NCAA and three Pac-12 titles and won the Bowerman award for the best collegiate track and field athlete in the nation. During her run the Ducks won four NCAA team titles.
On Thursday, her grandmother and her aunt got to see her larger-than-life likeness on the tower for the first time. And they also got to see Rogers run.
“What made me the most touched and so happy about it was how it affected my grandmother. My grandmother is the closest person I have to my grandpa, and my grandpa passed. So she’s a very strong figure in our family and to see her so excited, and to know that it was worth it for me coming all the way out here and only coming home twice during college. They came in and saw it today – it was the first time seeing it in person. It’s just really a heartwarming feeling.”
Teenage middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler recently elected to turn professional and sign a deal with Adidas. He ran his first race in his new shoes during the first round of the 1,500 meters at Hayward Field. He finished in 3 minutes, 45.63 seconds to win his heat.
“It hasn’t sunk in, and I don’t know how long it will take,” Kessler said of being a professional. “It’s pretty amazing, and I’m very grateful.”
The 18-year-old Kessler from Michigan recently broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.
Kessler said the decision to turn pro was stressful.
“Weighed on me for a long time,” Kessler said.
In other races, sprinter Allyson Felix finished in the top three of her heat of the 200 meters to advance to the semifinals.
Gwen Berry, the hammer thrower who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in her event Thursday. She’ll be in the final Saturday competing for one of three tickets to Tokyo.
“Today means a lot to me,” said the 31-year-old mom, who wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘Activist Athlete.’ “My message is very powerful. I want to impact the world.”
Berry’s qualifying throw of 232 feet, 1 inch (70.74 meters) fell almost 20 feet short of her season best. Some of her biggest competition comes from her own country. Four of the top five throws of 2021 have come from Americans, including world champion DeAnna Price, Pan-Am Games runner-up Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid.
Her opening gestures, which came as she was introduced to a crowd of a few hundred watching the hammer area just outside of Hayward Field, wouldn’t have been news were it not for the voice Berry has found since she raised her fist on the medals stand two summers ago at the Pan-Am Games in Peru.
After her demonstration in Lima, Berry received a yearlong probation for violating international rules that ban protests and demonstrations inside the lines.
But last year’s summer of violence in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd sparked changes. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it would not enforce the ban at trials this year and would not sanction athletes who violate the IOC’s Rule 50 in Tokyo.
Berry has frequently spoken about her plans to use the platform in Tokyo, and anywhere else she has an audience.
Earlier this week, she signed a deal with Puma, which is paying her $15,000 providing her equipment and apparel and placing her in a campaign called “She Moves Us,” The Washington Post reported.
That deal came after the activist group Color of Change worked to help Berry and others find sponsors; Berry lost endorsements in the wake of her demonstration in Peru.
“I just want everyone to understand that, as athletes, we can use our voice, we should use our voices to bring awareness to these issues that impact our communities,” Berry said. “Because our communities are the communities that are under attack.”
Some might feel the pressure for Saturday’s finals. But Berry doesn’t look at it that way.
“I feel like being Black in America is enough pressure,” she said. “The neighborhoods I grew up in is enough pressure. The things I have to deal with and I have to protect my son from is enough pressure. And I’m here. I’m old enough to be able to handle a lot of this pressure.”