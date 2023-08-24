BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M All-American Shamier Little finished second in the 400-meter hurdles on Thursday at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Little, representing the United States, run a season-best 52.80 seconds to finish second to Femke Bol of the Netherlands (51.70).

Aggie Will Williams (20-15-18), also representing the United States, was eighth in the long jump finals (26 feet, ¾ inches).

Aggies in action Thursday are Lindon Victor, representing Grenada in the men’s decathlon and Lamara Distin, representing Jamaica, will be in the high jump and U.S.’s Athing Mu runs in the 800-meter semifinals.