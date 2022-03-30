Distin earns SEC field honors

Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week, sharing the honor with Florida’s Anna Hall and LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson.

Distin won the high jump at the Texas Relays with a world-leading effort of 6 feet, 5 inches, setting a school record and a Jamaican national record. The sophomore posted the fifth-best collegiate mark.

Hall set a school record in the heptathlon at the Texas Relays (6,412 points) and Gunnarsson set the school record in the pole vault (15-3) at the Texas Relays, posting the fourth-best collegiate mark.

— Eagle staff report