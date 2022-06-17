 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Distin, Brady honored

 Texas A&M All-American Lamara Distin was named the South Central Regional women’s field athlete of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday. A&M’s Sean Brady was named the region’s women’s assistant coach of the year by the organization.

Sophomore Distin won the Southeastern Conference and NCAA high jump championships. Her best was 6 feet, 5.5 inches. The Jamaica native won seven of eight competitions, setting the A&M school record and eclipsing a 12-year-old Jamaican national record.

Brady in addition to coaching Distin also led senior long jumper Deborah Acquah to a second place at the NCAA Championships. Brady, completing his fifth season at A&M, has been the region’s assistant coach of the year four times, including a sweep of the 2020 indoor and outdoor honors.

— Eagle staff report

