Deshae Wise among Aggies to set personal bests at Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday

Texas A&M hurdler Deshae Wise has lined up against many athletes in her five-year college career that began at California. Rarely has she raced a current Olympian.
The transfer got a chance to do that Saturday at the Texas Aggie Invitational and almost prevailed. Facing former A&M All-American and Olympian Annie Kunz in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Wise settled for a close second with Kunz winning in 8.336 seconds and Wise just behind at 8.340.
“It’s very rare for people to be able to have those opportunities, especially at a smaller meet like this,” Wise said. “So it was super awesome. I was super thankful, and she really pushed me, so it was great.”
Wise followed up with a win in the women’s 200 in a personal-best 24.06, joining 12 other Aggies to win individual events as A&M easily swept the team titles.
Kunz was an All-American heptathlete for the Aggies in 2013 and 2016, finishing as high as ninth at the NCAA Championships. She won the event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials last season and finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Kunz was back in Aggieland to attend the memorial service for former teammate and Bowerman Award winner Deon Lendore on Thursday and participated as a professional in Saturday’s meet, running in 60 hurdles and 60.
While mixing and mingling with the current team, Kunz did her best to encourage the Aggies competing Saturday, Wise said.
“Even just seeing her as a fellow Aggie, it was an honor to be around her,” Wise said. “She was super nice and uplifting. So to have a competitor who’s really serious and also welcoming and firing up the competition in a healthy way is really nice.”
A pair of A&M men’s high jumpers found themselves in a similar neck-and-neck competition after Carter Bajoit and Mason Corbin both crossed the 7-foot barrier and set personal bests. Both Bajoit and Corbin ended their day after hitting the 7-1 1/2 mark with Bajoit winning via the tiebreaker.
“We’re very close,” Bajoit said. “We’ve become very close, good friends over the past few years, so especially when I see [Corbin] winning, it does nothing but make me want to do the same.”
Bajoit and Corbin joined junior teammate Jake Lamberth by passing the 7-foot mark. Lamberth did it last week, and A&M head coach Pat Henry said it’s the first time he’s had three 7-foot jumpers this early in the season during his hall of fame career.
Among the other Aggie individuals to win their event and set new personal bests
A&M’s Gavin Hoffpauir also set a personal best with a victory in the mile (4:06.19), while Shane Smith did the same in the 60 (7.29), Grace Plain in the women’s 3,000 (9:51.46) and Henry Jaques in the men’s 3,000 (8:20.39).
“So across the board, we had a good day,” Henry said.
Wise said A&M’s success Saturday was just another short step in the longer journey as the Aggies prepare for postseason meets.
“I think our coaches have a very specific plan for us in keeping us healthy and keeping us going on those step-by-step meets and really building off each one for us to be prepared and ready for championship season,” Wise said.