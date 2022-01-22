Deshae Wise among Aggies to set personal bests at Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday

While mixing and mingling with the current team, Kunz did her best to encourage the Aggies competing Saturday, Wise said.

“Even just seeing her as a fellow Aggie, it was an honor to be around her,” Wise said. “She was super nice and uplifting. So to have a competitor who’s really serious and also welcoming and firing up the competition in a healthy way is really nice.”

A pair of A&M men’s high jumpers found themselves in a similar neck-and-neck competition after Carter Bajoit and Mason Corbin both crossed the 7-foot barrier and set personal bests. Both Bajoit and Corbin ended their day after hitting the 7-1 1/2 mark with Bajoit winning via the tiebreaker.

“We’re very close,” Bajoit said. “We’ve become very close, good friends over the past few years, so especially when I see [Corbin] winning, it does nothing but make me want to do the same.”

Bajoit and Corbin joined junior teammate Jake Lamberth by passing the 7-foot mark. Lamberth did it last week, and A&M head coach Pat Henry said it’s the first time he’s had three 7-foot jumpers this early in the season during his hall of fame career.

Among the other Aggie individuals to win their event and set new personal bests