Deadmon, Lendore help their country's 4x400 relays make finals

TOKYO – Former Texas A&M sprinters Bryce Deadmon and Deon Lendore helped their respective country’s 4x400-meter relay teams reach the finals at the Tokyo Games on Friday.
Deadmon helped USA’s mile relay team post the fastest qualifying time at 2 minutes, 57.77. Deadmon, who ran the third leg, won a bronze medal earlier in the mixed 4x400. Deadmon this past season as a senior at A&M earned five All-America citations. Lendore ran leadoff on Trinidad and Tobago’s sprint relay as it placed third in their heat in 2:58.60. Lendore, who was a 12-time All-American at A&M, is a volunteer assistant coach with the program. The 4x400 finals will be 7:50 a.m. Saturday.
Aggie Emmanuel Yeboah was running for Ghana, which had its 4x400-meter relay team disqualified in the finals for a lane infringement. It was Ghana’s first appearance in the finals since 1996.
Aggie Maggie Malone, representing USA, was 10th in the javelin with a toss of 196 feet, 3 inches.
