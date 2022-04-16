 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charokee Young, Kaylah Robinson lead Aggies at Florida track meet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M All-American Charokee Young won the women’s 400 meters in a world-leading time of 49.87 seconds, and fellow All-American Kaylah Robinson broke the women’s 100 hurdles school record in 12.71 at Tom Jones Invitational on Saturday at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

Robinson’s broke a nearly 25-year-old record held by Anjanette Kirkland at 12.74.

A&M sophomore Lamara Distin also won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 2.25 inches.

On Friday, A&M’s Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump with a leap of 22-2.5. Deshae Wise also finished as the top collegian in the women’s 400 hurdles (56.19), and Moitalel Mpoke was the top collegian in the men’s 400 hurdles (49.41).

The Aggies will compete at the Michael Johnson Classic in Waco next Friday and Saturday.

