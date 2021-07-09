Bryce Deadmon living his dreams as a member of U.S. Olympic track team

“It’s always been a goal, but I remember at the beginning of 2021, when me and my mom kind of sat down and made a list of goals and aspirations we wanted to make and this was one of my goals and I started kind of realizing how possible it was, considering how fast I was running,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this can actually happen.’”

Deadmon made his final year at A&M special, posting a career best in the 400-meter with a time of 44.44 seconds. The effort ranks third all-time in the A&M record book. He also took the top time in A&M history in the indoor 300 meters at 32.73. Deadmon finished second in the Southeastern Conference outdoor 400-meter, running 44.50 and was a part of the second-place 4x400 squad, which ran 3:01.73. He was a first-team All-American in both events.

At the U.S. Olympic Trials, Deadmon ran a 44.96 in the 400, placing seventh in the final and was a part of a 4x400 team that ran a 3:01.64 at the trials.

He heads into the Olympics, which begin July 26, ranked No. 24 in the world in the 400.

That knowledge has steadied any nerves that could have arose on some of the big stages Deadmon has entered this year, he said.