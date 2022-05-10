Brenham’s Eric Hemphill announced his commitment to the Texas A&M track and field team via Twitter on Tuesday. The senior, who also plays wide receiver for the Cubs football team, will compete at the UIL state meet later this week in Class 5A’s 400 meters and the boys 4x400 relay.
Brenham’s Eric Hemphill commits to Texas A&M track and field team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
