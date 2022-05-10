 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenham’s Eric Hemphill commits to Texas A&M track and field team

  • 0

Brenham’s Eric Hemphill announced his commitment to the Texas A&M track and field team via Twitter on Tuesday. The senior, who also plays wide receiver for the Cubs football team, will compete at the UIL state meet later this week in Class 5A’s 400 meters and the boys 4x400 relay.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert