Brandon Miller sets Texas A&M school record in men's 800 meters at SEC indoor meet

On the final day at a very loud Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, it was Miller time.
Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller shot to the lead at the start of the men’s 800 meters and set a school record with a winning time of 1 minute, 45.24 seconds at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.
“I wanted to control it from the get-go and get out of as much trouble as I could,” said Miller, who turned to check his time immediately after crossing the finish line. “I realized I broke the school record, and I thought, wow, I get my face on the wall now, and that’s pretty cool.”
A&M hangs posters of its record-holders on the back wall of the stadium. Miller’s photo may be moved elsewhere, but he earned the recognition.
“That is true, the last 800 in this building,” Miller said. “You see it every day at practice. That’s what [head coach Pat Henry] says. Try to get on the board.”
With his run, Miller pushed two Aggies aside in the record books. Devin Dixon’s 1:45.27 was the school record set in 2019. Miller also eclipsed the SEC indoor meet record of Donovan Brazier, who ran 1:46.08 for the Aggies in 2016.
Not surprisingly, Gilliam Stadium closed with something special in the 4x400 relay, the final event in every meet and what has been the Aggies’ signature event over the life of the venue that will be demolished later this year.
Arkansas locked down its eighth straight women’s championship with 127.5 points as the Razorbacks finished by setting a college, facility and meet record in the 4x400 relay at 3:24.09. A&M’s Charokee Young, Laila Owens, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Syaira Richardson placed second at 3:25.43, also bettering the college, facility and meet marks and setting a school record. The Aggie women placed seventh in the team standings with 48 points.
“That group of four ladies will be a good memory,” Henry said. “We ran faster tonight than we did with Athing [Mu] on there. I don’t think anybody thought we could do that ever.”
Henry also reflected on other A&M high points on the now-retired track.
“There are those spots,” Henry said. “Winning the national championship here on the last straightaway. Fred Kerley running that fast. All of the things that we’ve done in here will stick in my mind forever.”
Top-ranked Arkansas won the men’s team title with 86 points. The Aggies placed ninth with 42.
Lamara Distin opened the afternoon competition with a high-pressure win for the Aggies in the high jump. South Carolina’s Rachel Glenn, the defending NCAA outdoor champion, took the lead when she cleared 6 feet, 2 inches on her first attempt. Distin moved over the bar on her second try.
When the bar moved to 6-3 ¼, Distin, who was second in last year’s NCAA outdoor meet, quickly got the winning jump as Glenn fell out with three misses.
While Distin’s high jump fell a quarter-inch short of her best set earlier this month, it matched the third-best in A&M history. She clearly wanted more.
“It’s just one of those things where I just move on and get better next time,” said Distin, whose next time will be at the NCAA indoor meet March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It’s about the next meet, too,” Henry said. “On the ladies’ side, we’ve got a high jumper leading the country. We’ve got a half-miler leading the country on the men’s side. We got two relays in and quartermilers in on both sides. I think we can score 40 points at the next meet the same as we did here.”
Some outstanding and competitive events spiced the day.
Kentucky’s Abby Steiner destroyed her college and SEC meet record with her win in the 200. She ran 22.09, convincingly eclipsing her best time of 22.37.
The win also set the new Gilliam Stadium record, bypassing Harvard’s Gabrielle Thomas who ran 22.38 in 2018.
The men’s 60 final was stunning. Georgia’s Matthew Boling, a Texas high school star who won the 100, 200 and 4x400 relay at state during his senior year at Houston Strake Jesuit, might have been the last sprinter out of the blocks, but he finished with a powerful flourish. He needed every bit of it, finishing in a dead heat with Florida’s Dedrick Vanover, even with the timing extended to one-thousandth of a second. Both were clocked at 6.633.
A&M’s Devon Achane (6.73) was seventh and Emmanuel Yeboah (6.82) finished eighth. Achane, who moonlights in the A&M football backfield, also had a time of 21.15 in the 200 and placed eighth.
Arkansas’ Amon Kemboi set the final individual facility record, winning the 3,000 in 7:47.34, a victory that clinched the men’s title for the Razorbacks.
Kentucky’s Alexis Holmes ran 50.77 in the first section of the women’s 400, and it held up for the win.
Young moved from fourth to first on the final backstretch to win her section of the 400, and she placed fourth overall at 51.28.
A&M’s Emmanuel Bamidele fell off the pace late in his section of the men’s 400, placing fifth overall behind Florida’s Champion Allison, whom Bamidele contested for much of the race. Allison ran 45.04 and Bamidele’s time was 46.09.
A&M’s Carter Bajoit tied for third in the men’s high jump at 6-11.
Kaylah Robinson’s 8.05 netted fifth in the 60 hurdles. Robinson vaulted into a share of first place on A&M’s all-time hurdle list, matching the time set by Gabby Mayo in the 2010 Big 12 Conference meet.
Also for A&M, the men’s 4x400 relay team ran a season-best 3:04.30 to finish fourth. Deborah Acquah leaped 44-0 for fifth place in the triple jump. Bailey Goggans (2:07.55) was seventh in the 800, and fellow freshman Heather Abadie matched a personal best at 13-10 to place eighth in the pole vault.