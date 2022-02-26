Brandon Miller sets Texas A&M school record in men's 800 meters at SEC indoor meet

When the bar moved to 6-3 ¼, Distin, who was second in last year’s NCAA outdoor meet, quickly got the winning jump as Glenn fell out with three misses.

While Distin’s high jump fell a quarter-inch short of her best set earlier this month, it matched the third-best in A&M history. She clearly wanted more.

“It’s just one of those things where I just move on and get better next time,” said Distin, whose next time will be at the NCAA indoor meet March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“It’s about the next meet, too,” Henry said. “On the ladies’ side, we’ve got a high jumper leading the country. We’ve got a half-miler leading the country on the men’s side. We got two relays in and quartermilers in on both sides. I think we can score 40 points at the next meet the same as we did here.”

Some outstanding and competitive events spiced the day.

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner destroyed her college and SEC meet record with her win in the 200. She ran 22.09, convincingly eclipsing her best time of 22.37.

The win also set the new Gilliam Stadium record, bypassing Harvard’s Gabrielle Thomas who ran 22.38 in 2018.