Athing Mu joins fellow Aggie Annie Kunz on U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team on final day of trials

EUGENE, Ore. —Texas A&M’s Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. Track & Field Trials on Sunday, earning a spot on the Olympic team for Tokyo.
The 19-year-old Mu, who turned professional almost two weeks ago after one season at A&M, stumbled early in the race, but recovered and pulled away from the pack down the final stretch to finish in 1 minute, 56.07 seconds. It was a meet record and the best time in the world this season.
It was also the second-fastest time in the event by an American woman.
Also earning spots on the team was runner-up Raevyn Rogers, who ran at Hayward Field while at Oregon and finished in a personal best 1:57.66, and Ajee Wilson, who finished third in 1:58.39. Wilson, who holds the U.S. record of 1:55.61, will run in her second Olympics.
Mu was the second Aggie on Sunday to join the Olympic team after Annie Kunz won the women’s heptathlon with a world-leading score of 6,703 points. Kunz and Mu had to wait hours to learn their fate when the trials were suspended around 3 p.m.
Temperatures at Hayward Field reached 108 degrees and the surface of the track exceeded 150, which forced USA Track and Field to put a halt to the action shortly after heptathlete Taliyah Brooks was being carted off the track in a wheelchair. Brooks was in fourth place when she went down during javelin warmups. She did not make it back when the trials resumed.
Also Sunday, Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400-meter hurdles world record and won the event in 51.90 seconds.
Her first thought: “Oh my gosh!”
McLaughlin finally outraced Dalilah Muhammad to earn the victory, and the record, that Muhammad kept grabbing whenever they met. McLaughlin’s 51.90 was good enough to beat Muhammad by 0.52 seconds. It shattered Muhammad’s old world record by 0.26. A&M’s Shamier Little finished at 53.85, coming in .15 seconds behind third place finisher Anna Cockrell.
“It’s one of those moments you think about and dream about and play in your head that you’ll put it together,” said McLaughlin, who not long ago aligned with coach Bobby Kersee.
Her record was the highlight of a day that included other kinds of history.
Noah Lyles won the 200 meters to punch his Olympic ticket, then celebrated by kneeling on the track and clasping his hands together: “I just stopped stressing and let my body do what it does,” he said after posting a world-leading time of 19.74 that came on the heels of some lackluster runs through the 100 and 200 rounds.
He shared the spotlight with 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, whose third-place finish makes him the youngest male member of the U.S. Olympic track team since Jim Ryun in 1964. Aggie professional Fred Kerley ran a personal best time of 19.90, but came up short in fourth place. He has already qualified for the Olympics in the 100.
Other Aggies who earned spots on Team USA include, Maggie Malone (women’s javelin) and Bryce Deadman (relay pool).
JuVaughn Harrison, a 22-year-old from LSU, won not one, but two titles on the same day to become the first American to make the Olympics in both the high jump and the long jump since Jim Thorpe in 1912.
“That’s a lot of years for somebody not to do it,” Harrison said. “It’s really good for me to have my name in history like that.”
It’s an amazing enough feat on a normal day. On this day — unbelievable.
Earlier in the day, Paul Chelimo won by .19 seconds in a sprint to the finish in the men’s 5,000, which had been moved to the morning to beat the heat. Cole Hocker also edged reigning Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz in the 1,500.