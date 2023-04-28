PHILADELPHIA — The Texas A&M women’s sprint medley relay team of Kennedy Wade, Camryn Dickson, Jermaisha Arnold and Sanu Jallow won in 3 minutes, 50.64 seconds at the Penn Relays on Friday at Franklin Field.

A&M’s Dickson, Jania Martin, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew also qualified for the final in the 4x100 relay, winning their heat in 44.49 for the third-best time of the preliminaries.

A&M’s Jordan Chopane, Isaiah Teer, Ryan Martin and DeVante Mount qualified for the men’s 4x100 relay final by winning their heat in 41.22. Chopane, Teer, Martin and Mount also placed third in the 4x200 relay in 1:25.23.

A&M’s Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Jallow and Arnold won their heat in the women’s 4x400 relay (3:39.17), and Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson won their heat in the men’s race in 3:09.41 with both Aggie teams qualifying for the final.

A&M’s Jaiya Covington (women’s 100 hurdles) and Connor Schulman (men’s 110 hurdles) also qualified for Saturday’s finals.

Also Saturday, A&M has athletes set to compete in the Arizona Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Arizona.