FREEPORT, Bahamas — The Texas A&M track and field teams won three events on the first day of the Island Relays Bahamas Invitational on Friday at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex.
A&M’s Katelyn Fairchild won the women’s javelin with a throw of 175 feet, 2 inches. Teammate Lianna Davidson took second at 171-5.
A&M’s Sam Hankins also won the men’s javelin at 231-7 with Julian Stoicoviciu third at 180-3.
A&M’s Jania Martin won the women’s 400 meters in a personal-best 52.56 seconds.
The meet will conclude Saturday.