Aggies win four events Saturday at Don Kirby Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Texas A&M track and field teams won four events Saturday at the Don Kirby Invitational.

A&M sophomore Charokee Young won the women’s 400 meters in 51.24 seconds, while senior Kaylah Robinson won the women’s 60 hurdles (8.14). Sophomore Devon Achane won the men’s 60 (6.63), and sophomore Chevannie Hanson won the men’s 400 (45.89).

Five Aggies also won events Friday, including Lamara Distin (women’s high jump, 6-3.5), Deborah Acquah (women’s long jump, 21-8.25), Lance Broome (men’s seeded 200, 20.62), Keanu Jones (men’s unseeded 200, 21.16) and Laila Owens (women’s seeded 200, 23.0).

A&M will host the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-26 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

