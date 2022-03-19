 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies win five events Saturday at Baldy Castillo track meet

TEMPE, Ariz. — Texas A&M won five events including sweeping the 4x400-meter relays on Saturday at the Baldy Castillo Invitational.

A&M’s Brandon Miller, Moitalel Mpoke, Omajuwa Etiwe and Chevannie Hanson won the men’s 4x400 relay in 3 minutes, 1.51 seconds, while Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Kennedy Wade and Laila Owens won the women’s 4x400 in 3:28.79. Rachel Hall, Zhane Smith, Kaylah Robinson and Owens also won the women’s 4x100 relay in a meet-record 43.12.

Mpoke won the men’s 400 (45.84), and James Smith II won the men’s 400 hurdles (49.72).

Also for the Aggies, Avi’ Tal Wilson Perteete set a college record in the women’s 600 at 1:28.02 in a race won by Aggie professional Athing Mu (1:24.13).

