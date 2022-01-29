 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies win 10 events at Texas Tech indoor track and field meet
LUBBOCK — The Texas A&M track and field teams won 10 events at the Texas Tech Open on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center.

Brandon Miller (men’s 600 meters, 1:15.94), Bailey Goggans (women’s 600, 1:31.04), Syaira Richardson (women’s 400, 52.67), Chevannie Hanson (men’s 400, 46.51), Deborah Acquah (women’s long jump, 21-7.5) and Kaylah Robinson (women’s 60 hurdles, 8.17) won events for the Aggies on Friday.

On Saturday, A&M’s Gemma Goddard (women’s mile, 4:56.38), Laila Owens (women’s 200, 23.21) and Acquah (women’s triple jump, 44-6.75) won individual titles, while Owens, Richardson, Kennedy Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones won the women’s 4x400 relay in a season-best 3:31.58.

