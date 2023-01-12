 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies to open indoor track and field season Friday in Arkansas

The Texas A&M track and field teams will open the indoor season Friday at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The field includes Arkansas, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Coffeyville, Drury, Harding, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, Texas A&M-Texarkana, Tulsa and Texas-Arlington. Field events will begin at 11 a.m. with running events starting at 1 p.m.

