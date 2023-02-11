CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera each won the high jump with school-record marks at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex.

Distin cleared 6 feet, 5.5 inches to break her school record in the women’s high jump set last week. She also set a new Jamaican record and leads the NCAA this indoor season. A&M’s Bára Sajdoková placed second at 6-1.5.

Perera won the men’s high jump in his Aggie debut. The Texas A&M-Commerce transfer tied the school indoor mark at 7-4.5, beating national-leader Trey Allen of Louisville in a jumpoff.