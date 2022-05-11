 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies ready for SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships beginning Thursday through Saturday at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex in Oxford, Mississippi.

A&M’s women are ranked second nationally, tops in the field followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 17 South Carolina, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.

No. 2 Alabama leads the men’s field followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 A&M, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 18 Arkansas.

