Aggies Little, Wooten, Deadmon place at US outdoor track meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M alumni Shamier Little placed third in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 53.92 seconds on Saturday at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field. Sydney McLaughlin won in a world-record 51.41.

Aggie Jacob Wooten tied for third in the men’s pole vault at 18 feet, 4.5 inches. Chris Nilsen won at 18-8.25.

A&M alumni Bryce Deadmon placed sixth in the men’s 400 in 44.54. Michael Norman won in a world-leading and stadium-record 43.56.

Aggie Fred Kerley, who won the men’s 100 Friday, qualified for the semifinals in the 200 by finishing 10th in the first round at 20.29. Noah Lyles paced the field at 19.95.

A&M’s James Smith II just missed the final in the men’s 400 hurdles, finishing ninth in the semifinals at 49.46 — 0.11 behind the final qualifier Aldrich Bailey. Rai Benjamin led the qualifiers in 47.93.

In the under-20 meet, A&M’s Ashton Schwartzman placed second in the men’s 400 (45.16), while Camryn Dickson finished fourth in the women’s 200 (23.48) and Kennedy Wade placed fourth in the women’s 400 (53.23).