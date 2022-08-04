Aggies Lamara Distin, Lindon Victor faring well at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England — Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin advanced to the final in the women’s high jump with a qualifying clearance of 5 feet, 11.25 inches on Thursday at the Commonwealth Games. Distin finished sixth in her qualifying group and 11th overall. Former A&M All-American Tyra Gittens placed 14th at 5-9.25 and failed to qualify. The final is set for 4:17 a.m. Saturday.

Former A&M All-American Lindon Victor also finished Day 1 of the decathlon in first place with 4,327 points. He won the 100 meters in 10.76, placed third in the long jump (24-5.75), took second in the shot put (50-9.5) and high jump (6-8) and finished day by placing fifth in the 400 (49.51). The second half of the multi-event will began at 4:15 a.m. Friday.