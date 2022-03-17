 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggies' Lamara Distin, Brandon Miller named regional track and field athletes of year

Texas A&M sophomores Lamara Distin and Brandon Miller were named South Central Regional Athletes of the year by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday. Miller recently won the men’s 800 meters and anchored the Aggies to a victory in the 4x400 relay at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, while Distin won the women’s high jump.

