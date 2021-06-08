Aggies hoping for full team contributions at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

NOTES — Oregon, which recently renovated Hayward Field for more than $200 million, will host six of the next seven NCAA Outdoor Championships with the 2023 event in Austin. “I think having this meet in Oregon is great for track and field,” Henry said. “I think having it there every year is not great for track and field. I think there were years and was a time Oregon wasn’t in the mix, and they didn’t have a horse in the show, but now they do. I think there is definitely a home advantage.” ... Gittens and Mu have been on all seven Bowerman watch lists this season. The Bowerman is awarded annually to the nation’s top male and female track and field athlete. Joining Gittens and Mu are Alabama sophomore distance runner Mercy Chelangat and junior sprinter Tamara Clark, Texas junior jumper and hurdler Tara Davis, LSU senior hurdler Tonea Marshall, California senior thrower Camryn Rogers, USC junior sprinter Twanisha Terry, Texas Tech junior jumper Ruth Usoro and Arizona State junior thrower Jorinde van Klinken. ... The meet will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3. ... Wednesday’s action will feature the men only. There will be five field finals starting with the hammer at 4:30 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. Decathlon competition will start at 3 p.m. Running semifinals will start at 7:02 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000. Thursday’s action will start with men’s decathlon events at 11:30 a.m. along with five field event finals for the women starting with the hammer at 3 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. Women’s running semifinals will start at 5:32 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000. On Friday, the women’s heptathlon will start at 2 p.m.; men’s field event finals will start with the high jump at 6:30 p.m. followed by the discus and triple jump; and men’s running finals will start at 7:02 p.m. Saturday will be all women with the heptathlon resuming at 1 p.m.; field finals in the high jump, discus and triple jump starting at 4:30 p.m.; and running finals starting at 5:02 p.m. ... The LSU women have 19 entries, 13 of them seeded in the top 10. USC’s women has 20 entries, 17 of them in the sprints, hurdles and relays. ... The LSU men have 15 entries, 11 of them seeded in the top five. Oregon’s men have 15 entries, six of them in the top five.