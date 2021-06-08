Aggies hoping for full team contributions at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Texas A&M expects to have individual champions at the NCAA 2021 Outdoor Track & Field Championships this weekend in Oregon, but the challenge is for them to lead the way and be complemented by season-best if not career-best efforts by teammates in the hunt for a team title.
The A&M women, led by record-setting junior Tyra Gittens and freshman sensation Athing Mu, are ranked third behind LSU and Southern California. The Aggie men, paced by super senior All-Americans Bryce Deadmon and Devin Dixon, are ranked seventh behind LSU, Oregon, USC, Texas, BYU and Florida State.
“I feel good about our group,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “I feel like our ladies’ group is in good shape if everybody does what they’re expected to do and does it to the best of their ability. I think we can be in the mix.”
The 69-year-old Henry has led both the men’s and women’s programs to four outdoor national championships since 2005. The last for the men came in 2013 and the last for women in 2014. The women finished fourth in 2019 behind Arkansas, USC and LSU, while the men placed sixth behind Texas Tech, Florida, Houston, Georgia and Stanford. Last year’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
A&M’s return to the track has been led by Gittens and Mu, one of the best women’s duos in the country who on Monday were among 10 named to the pre-NCAA Bowerman watch list by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Alabama was the only other school with two athletes on the women’s list.
Gittens and Mu were big reasons A&M finished second at this year’s NCAA Indoor Championships behind Arkansas. Gittens scored 26 of the team’s 57 points by winning the pentathlon and high jump and placing third in the long jump. Mu was second in the 400 meters and anchored the winning 4x400 relay team.
This weekend, Gittens is the top seed in the heptathlon and long jump, while Mu is top seed in the 400 and continues to anchor the 4x400 team that also is top-seeded.
“I’ve rested up, and I’m ready to go,” Gittens said. “My energy is 100% right now.”
Gittens is bidding to become the first Aggie to win an outdoor heptathlon or long jump. Two years ago at the NCAAs in Oregon she was second in the heptathlon and 16th in the high jump.
“It was the worst meet of my life,” Gittens said. “I forgot how to hold a shot put. It was terrible. I was cold. It was raining. It was like, ‘Why am I here?’ But I’m a new Tyra, and to be able to not just only win one but maybe two and if I do get a chance to high jump between the javelin and 800 [in the heptathlon] that would be great to get three. But I don’t just want to go and just win. I’m all about wanting to leave a legacy and I do want to leave my mark at A&M and also in the NCAA. So I am going for the collegiate record [in the heptathlon] at nationals.”
Along with the women having four top-seeded entries, senior Deborah Acquah is third in the triple jump and sophomore Charokee Young is fourth in the 400.
The men have a pair of top seeds in Deadmon (400) and freshman Brandon Miller (800).
Deadmon and senior Devin Dixon were on the 2019 4x400 relay team that won the national title. They are joined this year by junior Moitalel Mpoke and freshman Omajuwa Etiwe. The group is seeded fourth after a regional time of 3 minutes, 03.12 seconds. Their season-best time was 3:01.73 at the Southeastern Conference meet, topped only by North Carolina A&T (2:59.21), LSU (3:01.00), Texas (3:01.28) and Kentucky (3:01.71).
“On the men’s side, I don’t think we’re being counted in there,” Henry said. “I think they’re ranking us sixth or seventh or something like that. But I’ve looked at how they’re coming up with points, and I really don’t agree with how they are. But that’s OK. I think on both sides, we always have an opportunity. We’re going to be in the mix.”
Mpoke is seeded third in the 400 hurdles and Dixon is sixth in the 800. The 4x100 relay team of junior Emmanuel Yeboah, freshman Devon Achane, sophomore Lance Broome and senior Jace Comick is fifth.
•
NOTES — Oregon, which recently renovated Hayward Field for more than $200 million, will host six of the next seven NCAA Outdoor Championships with the 2023 event in Austin. “I think having this meet in Oregon is great for track and field,” Henry said. “I think having it there every year is not great for track and field. I think there were years and was a time Oregon wasn’t in the mix, and they didn’t have a horse in the show, but now they do. I think there is definitely a home advantage.” ... Gittens and Mu have been on all seven Bowerman watch lists this season. The Bowerman is awarded annually to the nation’s top male and female track and field athlete. Joining Gittens and Mu are Alabama sophomore distance runner Mercy Chelangat and junior sprinter Tamara Clark, Texas junior jumper and hurdler Tara Davis, LSU senior hurdler Tonea Marshall, California senior thrower Camryn Rogers, USC junior sprinter Twanisha Terry, Texas Tech junior jumper Ruth Usoro and Arizona State junior thrower Jorinde van Klinken. ... The meet will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3. ... Wednesday’s action will feature the men only. There will be five field finals starting with the hammer at 4:30 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. Decathlon competition will start at 3 p.m. Running semifinals will start at 7:02 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000. Thursday’s action will start with men’s decathlon events at 11:30 a.m. along with five field event finals for the women starting with the hammer at 3 p.m. followed by the pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. Women’s running semifinals will start at 5:32 p.m. along with the finals of the 10,000. On Friday, the women’s heptathlon will start at 2 p.m.; men’s field event finals will start with the high jump at 6:30 p.m. followed by the discus and triple jump; and men’s running finals will start at 7:02 p.m. Saturday will be all women with the heptathlon resuming at 1 p.m.; field finals in the high jump, discus and triple jump starting at 4:30 p.m.; and running finals starting at 5:02 p.m. ... The LSU women have 19 entries, 13 of them seeded in the top 10. USC’s women has 20 entries, 17 of them in the sprints, hurdles and relays. ... The LSU men have 15 entries, 11 of them seeded in the top five. Oregon’s men have 15 entries, six of them in the top five.