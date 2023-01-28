 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggies finish fourth in women’s 4x400 relay at Razorback Invitational

  • 0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s Kennedy Wade, Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin and Sanu Jallow finished fourth in the women’s 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 29.92 seconds on Saturday at the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Landon Helms also placed 10th in the men’s heptathlon, finishing with 5,321 points.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert