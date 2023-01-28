FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s Kennedy Wade, Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin and Sanu Jallow finished fourth in the women’s 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 29.92 seconds on Saturday at the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Landon Helms also placed 10th in the men’s heptathlon, finishing with 5,321 points.
Aggies finish fourth in women’s 4x400 relay at Razorback Invitational
