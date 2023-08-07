MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Texas A&M sophomore Camryn Dickson won two medals, while sophomore Jack Mann III earned a gold and freshman Abigail Martin a silver at the under-20 Pan American Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Mann III won the men’s pole vault on Friday, clearing 16 feet-, 4.75 inches on his second attempt for the gold medal.

Also Friday, Dickson took third in the women’s 100 meters in 11.48 seconds. She then helped the United States win the women’s 4x100 relay on Saturday, finishing in an American-record time of 42.88 with Kaila Jackson, Avery Lewis and Shawnti Jackson.

Martin placed second in the women’s discus on Saturday with a top throw of 182-0.