BUDAPEST, Hungary – Jamaica’s Charokee Young, who went to Texas A&M, advanced to Monday’s women’s 400-meter semifinals with a sixth-place finish in her heat on Sunday in 51.24 seconds.

The United States’ Fred Kerley was ninth in the semifinals of the 100 (10.02) . The Aggie just missed qualifying for Monday’s finals at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Aggie Bryce Deadmon, representing the U.S., finished 38th in the 400 heats (46.20).

Other Aggies in action Monday will be Algeria’s Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki in the men’s triple jump and Shamier Little in the 400.

Other results for former A&M athletes included U.S.’s Natosha Rogers 14th in the 10,000 (32:08.05). Ghana’s Deborah Acquah was 19th in the long jump (21-4).