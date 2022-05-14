Aggie women place fifth, men sixth at SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s track and field team finished fifth, and the Aggie men placed sixth at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke won the men’s 400-meter hurdles in 48.84 seconds Saturday with teammate James Smith in second at 49.41. Sam Whitmarsh also placed second in the men’s 800 (1:46.09) with Brandon Miller sixth (1:47.69), while Chevannie Hanson, Eammanuel Bamidele, Cutler Zamzow and Omajuwa Etiwe finished third in the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:02.70. Bamidele placed fourth in the 400 (45.23).

On the women’s side, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Jania Martin, Laila Owens and Charokee Young placed second in the 4x400 relay in 3:22.01 -- an A&M school record and the second-fastest time in college history to Kentucky's winning mark of 3:21.93. Young also finished second in the 400 (50.45), and Kaylah Robinson placed second in the 100 hurdles (12.60) with Deshae Wise eighth (17.02). Owens added points with a fourth-place finish in the 200 (23.07).

Florida won the women’s team title with 107 points followed by Arkansas (103), LSU (96.5), Kentucky (85) and A&M (74).

Arkansas took the men’s team title with 121 points with Alabama (116), Tennessee (84), Florida (78) and Georgia (75) rounding out the top five. A&M had 71 points with LSU seventh at 70.

On Friday, A&M’s Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump with a winning leap of 6 feet, 4.75 inches. She easily held off second-place finisher Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, who won a tiebreaker over LSU’s Nyagoa Bayak after they both finished at 6-1.25. Distin also won the women’s high jump at the SEC indoor meet in February.

A&M senior Deborah Acquah placed fourth in the long jump at 21-5.25, while junior Allyson Andress finished eighth in the heptathlon with 4,904 points.

On the men’s side Friday, A&M sophomore Teddy Radtke placed fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 8:54.70, and freshman Bryce Foster finished eighth in the shot put (61-4).

The meet included two long weather delays over the first two days with action suspended for two hours Thursday and six hours Friday.