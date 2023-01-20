 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie women cruise to 4x400 relay title at Red Raider Open

  • 0

LUBBOCK — Texas A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow and Jania Martin won the women’s 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 31.34 seconds at the Red Raider Open on Friday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center. A&M’s G’Auna Edwards also won the women’s long jump at 20 feet, 9 inches.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky Preview: Buzz Williams

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert