LUBBOCK — Texas A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow and Jania Martin won the women’s 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 31.34 seconds at the Red Raider Open on Friday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center. A&M’s G’Auna Edwards also won the women’s long jump at 20 feet, 9 inches.
Aggie women cruise to 4x400 relay title at Red Raider Open
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
