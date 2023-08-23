BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Will Williams qualified for the men’s long jump finals with an effort of 26 feet, 8.25 inches for the United States on Wednesday at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Williams had the seventh-best effort in the qualifying round. The finals will on Thursday, the event’s sixth day.

Several other former A&M athletes competed Wednesday. Defending U.S. 800 champ Athing Mu ran 1 minute, 59.59 seconds for the fifth-best qualifying time for Friday’s semifinals. Maggie Malone was 18th in the javelin (189-9) and Ariana Ince was 27th (179-1) with both with the U.S.

Natosha Rogers was 18th in the 5,000-meter hurdles (15:06.58).

Shamier Little will be in the 400 hurdles finals Thursday.