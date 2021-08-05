TOKYO – Aggie Tahar Triki, representing Algeria, placed fifth in the triple jump at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. His effort of 57 feet, 2.25 inches set an Algerian record.

Aggie Emmanuel Yeboah, representing Ghana, helped the 4x400-meter relay team qualify for the finals by running 38.08 seconds.

Aggie Annie Kunz, who is competing for the United States, was in sixth place of the women’s heptathlon after six events with 5,540 points. Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam leads with 5,912 points. Kunz on Wednesday was fifth in the long jump and 16th in the javelin. She will compete in the 800 meters at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Grenada’s Linon Victor was in eighth place in the decathlon after seven events with 6,908 points. Canada’s Damian Warner leads with 7,490 points. Aggie Victor will compete in the 1,500 at 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

- Eagle staff report