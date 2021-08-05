 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie Triki finishes fourth in triple jump for Algeria
0 comments

Aggie Triki finishes fourth in triple jump for Algeria

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080521-bcs-kunz-p1

Aggie Annie Kunz, representing the United States, competes in the high jump of the heptathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO – Aggie Tahar Triki, representing Algeria, placed fifth in the triple jump at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. His effort of 57 feet, 2.25 inches set an Algerian record.

Aggie Emmanuel Yeboah, representing Ghana, helped the 4x400-meter relay team qualify for the finals by running 38.08 seconds.

Aggie Annie Kunz, who is competing for the United States, was in sixth place of the women’s heptathlon after six events with 5,540 points. Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam leads with 5,912 points. Kunz on Wednesday was fifth in the long jump and 16th in the javelin. She will compete in the 800 meters at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Grenada’s Linon Victor was in eighth place in the decathlon after seven events with 6,908 points. Canada’s Damian Warner leads with 7,490 points. Aggie Victor will compete in the 1,500 at 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

- Eagle staff report

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert