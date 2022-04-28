Aggie track teams to host Alumni Muster on Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the Alumni Muster on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The meet will open with field events at 12:30 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m. A&M also will honor its seniors at 5 p.m.
Tickets begin at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. The first 500 fans will receive a free commemorative 12th Man Centennial baton at guest services.
The meet will conclude A&M’s regular season. The Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships are set for May 12-14 in Oxford, Mississippi.