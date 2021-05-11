Aggie track teams ready to host SEC outdoor meet this week

Both of A&M’s squads enter the weekend with a legitimate shot at winning titles. The A&M women’s team is ranked No. 3 nationally behind two SEC programs, No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Arkansas. A&M’s men rank third in the conference as well at No. 10 nationally behind No. 1 LSU and No. 8 Florida.

On the women’s side, Gittens and freshman Athing Mu lead the NCAA in the heptathlon and 800 meters, respectively. Mu will not run the 800 at the SEC meet with an eye at winning the 400, Henry said, but will also compete in the 4x400 relay.

Henry said he knows Gittens is focused on the NCAA heptathlon record of 6,390 points set by Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1983. This season, Gittens has a high mark of 6,274, which broke her own school record.

“Tyra is one of those people that trains very hard, trains smart,” Henry said. “She puts everything in to it. There isn’t a waking moment that Tyra’s not trying to be more successful in this sport. You have to eat, live, drink, think about this all the time. She’s one of those that has the ability to do that. Some don’t.”

Arkansas won both the men’s and women’s team titles at the SEC Indoor Championships this year, and Gittens knows the Razorbacks will be standing in their way again this weekend.