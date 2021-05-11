Aggie track teams ready to host SEC outdoor meet this week

For Texas A&M track and field multi-event athlete Tyra Gittens, there are perks to competing in Aggieland.
She’s guaranteed a good meal the night before the meet. She knows a comfortable night’s sleep is awaiting her in her own bed. Most importantly, she can curl up next to her puppy for moral support the night before the race.
“It’s a level of comfort, and it’s less anxiety and less pressure,” she said. “I’m excited to be in front of a home crowd. It’s going to be great, and I love our track, so it’s going to be fun.”
Thursday has been three years in the making as the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships begin three days of events at E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M last hosted an outdoor conference meet 20 years ago when it competed in the Big 12 Conference.
Over that stretch, A&M has won 40 conference individual titles, 10 conference team titles and eight national team titles. And yet A&M head coach Pat Henry says he believes local interest in the program has waned over the years due to an all-away outdoor schedule.
“We lost our culture for our sport in this community,” Henry said. “And it’s been a fight getting it back and getting things rolling and making people understand what’s going on in our sport. We’ve been pretty good. We’ve had some great years. We’ve won some national championships, and I think our community just hasn’t been able to get behind that.”
Both of A&M’s squads enter the weekend with a legitimate shot at winning titles. The A&M women’s team is ranked No. 3 nationally behind two SEC programs, No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Arkansas. A&M’s men rank third in the conference as well at No. 10 nationally behind No. 1 LSU and No. 8 Florida.
On the women’s side, Gittens and freshman Athing Mu lead the NCAA in the heptathlon and 800 meters, respectively. Mu will not run the 800 at the SEC meet with an eye at winning the 400, Henry said, but will also compete in the 4x400 relay.
Henry said he knows Gittens is focused on the NCAA heptathlon record of 6,390 points set by Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1983. This season, Gittens has a high mark of 6,274, which broke her own school record.
“Tyra is one of those people that trains very hard, trains smart,” Henry said. “She puts everything in to it. There isn’t a waking moment that Tyra’s not trying to be more successful in this sport. You have to eat, live, drink, think about this all the time. She’s one of those that has the ability to do that. Some don’t.”
Arkansas won both the men’s and women’s team titles at the SEC Indoor Championships this year, and Gittens knows the Razorbacks will be standing in their way again this weekend.
“They have amazing athletes ... but anything can happen,” she said. “Once we put it together on the same day, it’s anybody’s game really. I’m not scared of Arkansas, but they can be scared of us.”
For A&M senior Bryce Deadmon to win the men’s 400, he will have to take down LSU’s Noah Williams, who enters the event ranked No. 1. Deadmon won the event at the Texas Relays with a time of 44.62 seconds and finished second at LSU behind Williams with a time of 44.58.
“I’m not going to lie, Noah is good,” Deadmon said. “I’m definitely excited for this weekend to see what me and him are going to do. I feel like it could go either way. I’ll never discredit him, because he’s beat me on multiple occasions, but I definitely think I can edge him out.”
Deadmon hopes that slight advantage will come from the Aggie fans gathered in the stands for the three-day event in which no ticket-buying patron will be turned away, Henry said.
“I feel like competing in front of a crowd brings out the best in people, just hearing how hype people get knowing all the eyes are on you while you’re running,” Deadmon said. “It just creates a completely different environment that you don’t get when there’s no one in the stands cheering you on.”