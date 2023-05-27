Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas A&M senior Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 0.75 inches at the NCAA West Preliminaries on Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Distin’s berth to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships was one of nine the Aggie women’s team earned on the final day of the regional meet. The A&M women also were set to compete in the 4x400-meter relay later Saturday night after press time.

A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold placed fourth in the women’s 400 in 50.33 to advance, while teammate Tierra Robinson-Jones finished sixth (50.52). Jaiya Covington advanced in the 100 hurdles, finishing fourth in 12.93 seconds. Teammates Semira Killebrew and Camryn Dickson each advanced in the 100 — Killebrew placed eighth in 11.14 and Dickson 11th in 11.17. Dickson also earned the final qualifying spot in the 200, finishing 12th in 22.88.

The Aggies also advanced in both relays with fourth-place finishes. A&M’s Jania Martin, Dickson, Leeah Burr and Killebrew finished in 43.35 in the 4x100 relay, while the Aggies ran the 4x400 in 3:28.15.

On Friday, the A&M men’s team earned eight berths to the national meet.

Connor Schulman led the effort by winning his heat in the 110 hurdles with the fastest time of the West Preliminaries at 13.43. The Aggie men’s other individual qualifiers included Sam Whitmarsh (800, second, 1:46.36), Bryce McCray (400 hurdles, fifth, 49.70), James Smith II (400 hurdles, sixth, 49.89), Carter Bajoit (high jump, t-10th, 7-0.5), Ryan Martin (100, 11th, 10.17).

A&M also advanced in both men’s relays.

Ashton Schwartzman, Omajwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson ran a season-best 3:03.17 to place fourth in the 4x400 relay, while DeVante Mount, Martin, Isaiah Teer and Jordan Chopane finished ninth in 4x100 at 39.27, tying their best time of the season.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships are set for June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.