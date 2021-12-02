 Skip to main content
Aggie track and field teams to open indoor season at Arkansas on Friday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will open the indoor season at the Wooo Pig Classic at 3 p.m. Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The field will include Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Iowa State, Little Rock, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Tulsa and Washington. Returning All-American sprinters Brandon Miller and Moitalel Mpoke return to lead the Aggie men, while the women’s team returns eight-time All-American Deborah Acquah (long jump), NCAA high jump runner-up Lamara Distin and sprinters Charokee Young (300, 4x400), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and Jania Martin (300, 4x400).

