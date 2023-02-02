The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.

The field will include Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Southern California and host New Mexico with field events beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and running events at 1:30 p.m. Live results will be available at liverunningresults.com and a live stream online at FloTrack.