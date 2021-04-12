Aggie track and field team takes 10 event titles at Texas A&M Invitational

Texas A&M’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team posted an impressive victory late Saturday night to end the first track and field meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium in two years.
Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu posted a facility-record time of 3 minutes, 26.73 seconds which was the fourth-fastest time in program history and the fastest all-time in a non championship meet. It was A&M’s 10th title in the two-day event.
The highlight of the meet was Tyra Gittens breaking her school record in the heptathlon with 6,274 points, the seventh-best performance in collegiate history. She long jumped 21 feet, 10.75 inches on Saturday. She also won the javelin (125-1) and was second in the 800 (2:28.52).
“Tyra is the finest athlete that has been on this campus ever,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “She jumps 22-feet in the long jump, she high jumps 6-feet, 4-inches and runs 13.14 in the hurdles, she is just an all-around great athlete.”
The men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Ryan Martin, Lance Broome, Jace Comick and Emmanuel Yeboah won in 39.91. Individual winners included Connor Schulman (110 hurdles, a facility-best 14.00); Richardson (400, 52.42); Brandon Miller (800, facility-best 1:48.25); Lamara Distin (high jump, a facility-best 6-0); Zane Smith (long jump, 21-2); Carter Bajoit (high jump, 7-0.5).
A&M had five of the top six places in the men’s 800 led by freshman Miller. Senior Carolton Orange was second in 1:48.40, junior Moitalel Mpoke was third in 1:49.07, senior Devin Dixon fifth in 1:51.89 and freshman Caden Norris sixth in 1:51.91.
“Brandon is the kind of guy that if it would’ve taken 1:46, he would’ve won it,” Henry said. “Moitalel ran a personal best as well.”
A&M, along with winning 10 events in the meet featuring mostly regional teams, had almost 20 personal-best marks, including four all-time top 12 program marks for the crowd of almost 1,300.
“I have been here 17 years and this is my third outdoor track meet to host at Texas A&M,” Henry said. “It’s about building a culture for us right now. We lost that culture of people knowing you’re going to have a track meet, knowing it’s going to be good and having people show up and saying ‘I’m coming back.’ It’s going to take some time. We have one of the best facilities in the United States and we just have to get people to understand what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and getting them in the door and I think they’ll come back.”