 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie Randy Matson to be inducted into USTFCCCA Hall of Fame

  • 0

Texas A&M Hall of Famer Randy Matson was announced as a member of the upcoming class in the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Matson, who graduated from A&M in 1967, won five NCAA titles (three in shot put, two in discus) and two Olympic medals — the gold in the shot put in 1968 and the silver in 1964. He is a member of six hall of fames, including the A&M Athletic (1972), Texas Sports (1974), National Sports (1981), National Track & Field (1984), National High School Sports (1988) and Texas Track & Field Coaches Association (2012).

The USTFCCCA induction ceremony will be June 6 in Eugene, Oregon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert