Aggie Randy Matson to be inducted into USTFCCCA Hall of Fame

Texas A&M Hall of Famer Randy Matson was announced as a member of the upcoming class in the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Matson, who graduated from A&M in 1967, won five NCAA titles (three in shot put, two in discus) and two Olympic medals — the gold in the shot put in 1968 and the silver in 1964. He is a member of six hall of fames, including the A&M Athletic (1972), Texas Sports (1974), National Sports (1981), National Track & Field (1984), National High School Sports (1988) and Texas Track & Field Coaches Association (2012).