BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu finished third in the 800-meter dash on the final day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre on Sunday.

Mu, the defending champ who was representing the United States, faltered down the stretch, slipping behind Kenya’s May Morra and Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson who finished first and second, respectively. Morra ran a personal-best 1 minute, 56.03 seconds. Hodgkinson was next at 1:56.34. Mu ran a second-best 1:56.61.

Aggie Charokee Young was on the Jamaican 4x400 relay team that was second to the Netherlands, which ran a world-leading 3:20.72. Jamaica without Young ran 3:20.88. The Jamaican team with Young ran a world-leading 3:22.74 to win its heat on Saturday.

A&M’s Lamara Distin, representing Jamaica, finished fifth in the women’s high jump (6-5.5).

Aggie Lindon Victor, competing for Grenada, was third in the men’s decathlon, setting the country’s record for points. Victor was fourth heading into the day after five events, but moved up by setting the championships decathlon record with a toss 180 feet, 4 inches. He was also third in the javelin with a season-best 223-3.

On Saturday, Aggie Fred Kerley helped the U.S. 4x100 relay team to a world title.

Kerley helped them run a world-leading 37.38.