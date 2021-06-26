Aggie Maggie Malone wins women's javelin at US trials

In other action, DeAnna Price bested her own American record in the hammer throw twice and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Price set the record at 263-6. She became the first American woman with a throw over 80 meters (80.31) and just the seventh overall to throw that far.

Also securing a spot on the team for Tokyo was runner-up Brook Anderson, with a throw of 255-0, and third-place finisher Gwendolyn Berry, with a throw of 241-2. It is Berry’s second Olympics.

It is also Price’s second Olympic team. She finished eighth in 2016 in Brazil. Since then, she won the gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha and is considered among the favorites heading in Japan.

Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds.

Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.

In the heat, she earned her place. Karissa Schweizer was second. She’s now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third.