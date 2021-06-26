Aggie Maggie Malone wins women's javelin at US trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone earned her spot in the Olympics in style Saturday, winning the women’s javelin throw with a U.S. Track & Field Trials record toss at Hayward Field.
Malone had the best qualifying toss Friday and maintained control of the event Saturday, unleashing a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches to easily win the event over Kara Winger (201-8). A&M incoming freshman Katelyn Fairchild finished 12th at 146-4.
Winger had her best throw of the event on her first attempt, leading the field until Malone’s second throw of the final round and fifth of six tosses. It easily eclipsed Brittany Borman’s meet-record throw of 201-9 set in 2012 and earned Malone a second trip to the Olympics. She qualified in 2016 and finished 25th in Rio de Janeiro.
On the track, former A&M sprinter Shamier Little had no trouble advancing through the semifinals of the women’s 400-meter hurdles, posting the second-fastest time of 53.71. Sydney McLaughlin had the fastest at 53.03. Each won their respective heats to qualify for the final at 6:18 p.m. Sunday.
Also Saturday, former A&M sprinter Fred Kerley qualified for the final in the men’s 200. He finished fourth in his semifinal heat and advanced on time at 20.08, the day’s sixth-fastest mark. Erriyon Knighton led the semifinals with a 19.88. The final is set for 6:52 p.m. Sunday to close out the trials.
In other action, DeAnna Price bested her own American record in the hammer throw twice and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Price set the record at 263-6. She became the first American woman with a throw over 80 meters (80.31) and just the seventh overall to throw that far.
Also securing a spot on the team for Tokyo was runner-up Brook Anderson, with a throw of 255-0, and third-place finisher Gwendolyn Berry, with a throw of 241-2. It is Berry’s second Olympics.
It is also Price’s second Olympic team. She finished eighth in 2016 in Brazil. Since then, she won the gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha and is considered among the favorites heading in Japan.
Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.
Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds.
Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.
In the heat, she earned her place. Karissa Schweizer was second. She’s now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third.
The temperature at the start of the race was 85 degrees (29.4 Celsius). It was supposed to held in the early evening when the temperature was expected to reach 102 degrees (38.9). There was a water table set up on the track for the athletes.
The runners stayed cool before the race any way they could. They wore ice vests, poured water over their necks and remained in the shade as long as possible.
Race walker Robyn Stevens made her first Olympic team at age 38, finishing the 20-kilometer course in 1 hour, 35 minutes, 13 seconds at the U.S. track and field trials.
Stevens retired from the sport in 2004 but returned five years ago.
Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.
Organizers moved the race up by two hours, to a 7 a.m. start, to beat the heat. Saturday’s forecast high is 102. The women’s 10,000-meter final was also pushed to an earlier start.
There are seven finals scheduled for Hayward Field this afternoon. Among those in action will be hammer thrower Gwen Berry and sprinters Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles in the 200 meters.