Former Texas A&M track & field’s athlete Shamier Little had the top qualifying time in the 400-meter hurdle semifinals on Tuesday at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Little (2014-16) ran a season-best 52.81 seconds to advance.

She will be one of four former A&M athletes competing for the United States on Wednesday.

Athing Mu is the defending 800 world champion. Maggie Malone and Ariana Ince will compete in the javelin and Natosha Rogers will be in the 5,000.