Aggie Lindon Victor wins decathlon at Commonwealth Games

Britain Commonwealth Games Athletics

Gold medalist Lindon Victor of Grenada, left, celebrates with the other athletes at the end of the Men's decathlon during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

 Alastair Grant, Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England — Former Texas A&M national champion and Olympian Lindon Victor won the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games, while Aggie Deborah Acquah also advanced to the women’s long jump final Friday at Alexander Stadium.

Competing for Grenada, Victor led the decathlon after Day 1 but was trailing after the first three events on Day 2. He then won the javelin with a toss of 213 feet, 9 inches, to move back into first place then finished fourth in the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 51.60 seconds to win the gold medal with 8,233 points — 36 ahead of Australian Daniel Golubovic.

Acquah, representing Ghana, had the best mark in the qualifying round of the women’s long jump at 22-5.75. The former A&M All-American will compete in the final at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

