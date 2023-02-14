Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera each were named Southeastern Conference field athletes of the week Tuesday after they swept the high jump titles at last week’s Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational. Distin won the women’s event with a school- and Jamaican-record clearance of 6 feet, 5.5 inches, which also leads the nation this season. Perera won the men’s high jump at 7-4.5, tying the school record set by Jimmy Howard in 1981.