Aggie freshman Athing Mu breaks college record in women's 400 meters

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu stood at the starting block in lane 6 and listened to the PA announcer at E.B. Cushing Stadium rattle off her accomplishments for 49.54 seconds. She then nearly beat that time, crossing the finish line in the women’s 400 meters in a college-record 49.68 at the NCAA West Preliminary on Saturday.

Mu made up the stagger within 200 yards and ran alone down the straightaway to break the mark set in 2016 by Texas’ Courtney Okolo by three-hundredths of a second.

“Athing is just fantastic,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “For Mu, 49.68 is just a tremendous run. People say, ‘Dang, this girl is something.’ She’s the best that has ever been.”

The 400 proved to be the highlight of the day for the A&M women with freshman Charokee Young placing fourth with a personal-best time of 50.85 and Tierra Robinson-Jones taking seventh with her career-best run of 51.50.

“When you run 50.85 ... if it wasn’t for Mu, we’d be saying Charokee is the next coming,” Henry said.

The three Aggies, joined by Jaevin Reed, then won the 4x400 relay in a stadium-record 3:25.84 to conclude the meet, which sends the top 12 athletes in each event to the NCAA Championships set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.