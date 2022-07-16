 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie Fred Kerley paces qualifying in men’s 100 at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley topped qualifying in the men’s 100 meters on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field on Friday.

Kerley advanced to the semifinals with a time of 9.79 seconds, well ahead of United States teammate Trayvon Bromell (9.89). The semifinal is set for 8 p.m. Saturday with the final at 9:50 p.m.

Aggie Will Williams also competed Friday, finishing 17th in qualifying for the men’s long jump at 7.83 meters (25 feet, 8 1/4 inches). It took 7.93 meters to advance to tomorrow’s final.

Along with Kerley, Aggies Lamara Distin (high jump) and Natosha Rogers (10K) are scheduled to compete on the women’s side Saturday with Moitalel Mpoke (400) competing on the men’s.

