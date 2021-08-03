Aggie Athing Mu wins Olympic gold in women's 800 meter

Mu was the wire-to-wire leader of the race under the lights of the Olympic Stadium, pulling well ahead of Hodgkinson in the final 100 meters. American Raevyn Rogers, a Houston native, took third.

Staying ahead of the pack is a strategy Mu first learned under Jennings, he said. With naturally long legs, Jennings said they worried she could get tangled should she fall back into the pack and possibly trip. It came close to happening in her first race at the Olympics, which she won with a time of 2:01.10.

In her next two races, Mu jumped out to the head of the group and coasted to a 1:58.07 win in the semifinals and her record-breaking finish in the finals.

While the strategy makes sense theoretically, it’s much easier said than done, A&M head track & field coach Pat Henry said.

“It’s really hard, because everyone thinks that they just have to follow you. What she has going for her is, not many ladies are willing to come through at 57 or low 58 seconds at 400 meters. When you get over to that back straight away, you are going to feel terrible, if you go that hard. The third 200 meters, she’s still running hard.”