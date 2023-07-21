Texas A&M pole vaulter Heather Abadie won a silver medal on Friday at the U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Championships.

The rising junior representing Team Canada in the event finished with a clearance of 12-11.5 to earn her medal.

The only other Aggie in competition on Friday was Team USA's Jermaisha Arnold who finished first her in heat with a time of 51.65 in the women's 400 semifinals. She'll compete in the finals on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Connor Schulman will compete for Team USA on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the men's 110 hurdles.