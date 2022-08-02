Abadie advances to pole vault final at U20 World Athletics Championship

Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championship Monday.

Abadie, who won bronze in the 2021 championship, made it through the qualifying stages with a final clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. Representing Canada, Abadie was one of 13 competitors that made it to the final.

The final will be Wednesday at 3:55 p.m.

Aggies' Ashton Schwartzmann and Kennedy Ware are both members of Team USA's 4x400m mixed relay team. And while neither one was selected to run in the qualifying stage, Team USA advanced to the final where Ware or Schwartzmann could be selected to compete.

The final for the 4x400m mixed relay will be Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.