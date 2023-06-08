AUSTIN – Texas A&M sophomore Semira Killebrew ran 11.17 seconds in the 100-meter semifinals in the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships on Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Killebrew was 10th in the field, just missing a spot in the finals. Florida State’s Dajaz Defrand ran 11.17165 for ninth to edge Killebrew at 11.17166. A&M freshman Camryn Dickson was 17th (11.27).

The A&M 4x100 relay team of Jania Martin, Camyrn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Killebrew ran 43.30 to place 11th in the semifinals. Freshman Jaiya Covington was 14th in the 100 hurdles semifinals (13.16).

A&M junior Sam Hankins finished fifth place in the javelin with a personal best of 249 feet, 11 inches on Wednesday to earn the men four points.

The 4x100 relay team of sophomore DeVante Mount, junior Ryan Martin, sophomore Isaiah Teer and sophomore Jordan Chopane recorded a season-best 38.81 seconds to finish sixth in their heat and 14th overall, earning second team All-America status. Senior Zach Davis finished 15th in the pole vault (17-4.5) to earn second team All-American.

Junior Connor Schulman advanced to the 110 hurdles final with a personal-best 13.33 to win his heat and finish with the day’s second-time. Junior James Smith had the seventh-best time in the 400 hurdles (49.40) to advance to the finals. Sophomore Bryce McCray ran 50.54 to be 13th overall, earning second team All-America status. Sophomore Sam Whitmarsh finished 19th in the 800 (1:50.12).

The 4x400 relay team of freshman Eric Hemphill III, junior Omajuwa Etiwe, freshman DeMarco Escobar and sophomore Auhmad Robinson advanced to the final with a season-best 3:00.88.