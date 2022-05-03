 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M's Distin earns national honors

Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association’s national athlete of the week for her world-leading high jump of 6 feet, 5.5 inches.

 TEXAS A&M ATHLETICS/OLIVIA TREADWELL

Texas A&M sophomore Lamara Distin was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association’s national athlete of the week and the Southeastern Conference’s field athlete of the week for her world-leading high jump.

The All-American cleared 6 feet, 5.5 inches to win the Texas A&M Alumni Muster on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The jump moved her to fourth on the all-time collegiate list and bettered her previous school record and Jamaican national record. The Hanover, Jamaica, native, has cleared 6-4 in four of five meets this spring, including two meets clearing 6-5.

It was the third time an Aggie woman earned the USTFCCCA’s national player of the week this spring.

Senior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was recognized on March 22 after breaking the 600-meter collegiate record and junior Charokee Young won the award on April 5 after clocking a world-leading 400 time.

The national men’s athlete of the week was California freshman Mykolas Alekna who broke the collegiate discus record with a throw of 222 feet, 1 inch at Stanford’s The Big Meet. It also was the farthest throw by a teenager in world history.

Texas A&M’s next competition will be at the SEC Championships May 12-14 at Ole Miss.

