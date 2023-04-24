BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams claimed victories at the LSU Alumni Gold Meet on Saturday.
For the women, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jermaisha Arnold ran 3:28:42. For the men, Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and DeMarco Escobar ran a season-best 3:03.30.
Heather Abadie extended her own school record in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet, 2.75 inches. She had cleared 13-9.25.
Lamara Distin won the high jump with a season-best 6-4.75.
Bryce Foster claimed second-place in the men's shot put (63-0.25).
Cooper Cawthra was third in the 800 (1:49.82).
Freshman Camryn Dickson set a personal best in the 200 (22.86) as the top collegian.
People are also reading…
In the men’s short hurdles, Bryce McCray finished as the top collegian, running 50.29.
Connor Schulman won the 110 hurdles (13.59).